Disclaimer

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

*"Conventional balloon" in this focal force comparison refers to the equivalent balloon area under the scoring element per 1mm balloon length.

+Reference relates to coronary use; mechanism of action is comparable in peripheral vascular interventions.

1. Kiesz RS, Scheinert D, Peeters PJ, et al. Results from the international registry ofthe AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of infrapopliteal disease. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2008;51:10(suppl B);75.

2. Philips data on file: SR-1668 Design Verification; D059318 AngioSculpt Strut Number Design Guidance

3. Scheinert D, Peeters P, Bosiers M, et al. Results of the multicenter first-in-man study of a novel scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of infra-popliteal peripheral arterial disease. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2007;70:1034-1039

4. Costa JR, Mintz GS, Carlier SG et al. Nonrandomized Comparison of Coronary Stenting Under IVUS Guidance of Direct Stenting Without Predilation Versus Conventional Predilation With a Semi-Link to reference: Compliant Balloon Versus Predilation With a New Scoring Balloon. Cardiol, 2007; 100:812-817.

5. Philips data on file: ANG 095, Report, Design Verification Summary AngioSculpt Scoring Catheter

6. Peeters PJ, et al. Role of the AngioSculpt scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of femoro-popliteal disease: 1-year results from the MASCOT Trial. Cardiovasc Revasc Med, 2010;11:272-273.

7. Philips data on file: AngioSculpt PTA IFU