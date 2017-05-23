Search terms

HeartStart HS1 Trainer

AED use trainer

Make learning easier and more rewarding for every lay responder with the HeartStart HS1 trainer.

Features
Similar to the HS1 defibrillator

Similar to the HS1 defibrillator to improve training

Train as if a life depends on it. Clear, calm voice instructions match those of the HeartStart HS1 defibrillator. The unit resembles the actual defibrillator, yet is sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.

Instructional configuration options

Instructional configuration options for realistic training

Works with internal and external pads adapters, allowing the instructor to provide clues towards pad placement for more realistic training. Supports training for both adult and infant/child patients.

Realistic scenarios

Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing

Pre-configured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event. Coaching for both adult and infant/child CPR is included.

Reusable training pads

Reusable training pads for quick and easy learning

The training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency. Easy switching between adult and infant/child pad cartridges. The pads are reusable.

Specifications

Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Batteries
  • 4 AA cells
Dimensions
  • 2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D in
Kit contents
  • HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Weight
  • 2 lbs. with batteries lb
Training Scripts
  • Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios
Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Batteries
  • 4 AA cells
Dimensions
  • 2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D in
Kit contents
  • HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Weight
  • 2 lbs. with batteries lb
Training Scripts
  • Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios

