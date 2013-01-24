Domovská stránka
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Roll Stand

Mounting solution

Learn more about the roll stand mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70 monitors.

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

