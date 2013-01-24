Domovská stránka
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Penlon Prisma Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP60/70 monitor on a Penlon Anesthesia Machine.

Features
GCX p/n: AG-0018-71 Kit Includes: Bracket for mounting MP60/70 above vent display. 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) Mounting brackets (3) provided for counterweights; utility hook for cable management; top shelf mounting adapter for M1013A (G5); 27" (68.6 cm) top shelf horizontal mounting channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

