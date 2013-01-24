Domovská stránka
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories

Mounting solution

Learn more about accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).

Features
GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

