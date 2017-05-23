Domovská stránka
IntelliVue XDS Mounting solution

IntelliVue XDS GCX Dual Display Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display on a wall.

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67: Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel.
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel.

