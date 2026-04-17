Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system wall mount.
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Keyboard Mount
Features
Keyboard Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0019-90 Includes; Display/Keyboard Mounting Bracket; 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate with hook and loop fastener strips to secure keyboard.
Philips - Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting - Philips