Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system wall mount.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0019-90 Includes; Display/Keyboard Mounting Bracket; 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate with hook and loop fastener strips to secure keyboard.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

