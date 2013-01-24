Domovská stránka
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 GCX Avalon CTS kit for M2740A-R01 Roll stand

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the Avalon CTS to a roll stand.

Features
Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit for Roll stand M2740A R01

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products; Roll Stand sold separately.

