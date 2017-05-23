Domovská stránka
IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 GCX Table Top Mounts

Mounting solution

Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system.

Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

