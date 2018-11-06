Search terms

Cardiac Expert extension

MR Clinical application

Find similar products

Cardiac Expert extension is an add-on to the comprehensive Cardiac Expert option. It provides additional techniques for fast black blood imaging and functional imaging. Cardiac Zoom is a small FOV imaging technique that accelerates black blood TSE of the heart and great vessels. It decreases the required breath hold duration by up to 30% without changing spatial resolution by enabling single beat (shot)imaging, which is challenging for conventional (multi-beat) imaging approaches.* 3D Non-selective delivers 3D bFFE with reduced banding artifacts compared to Philips 3D Selective 3D FFE imaging. Retrospective EPI combines retrospective triggering with EPI sampling. kt-SENSE is a spatio-temporal acceleration technique that offers all the benefits of k-t BLAST in addition to enhanced image uniformity.**

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • * Compared to conventional Philips black blood imaging.
  • ** Compared to regular k-t BLAST.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Všetky práva vyhradené.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstupujete na slovenskú webovú stránku Philips Healthcare.
Please select the checkbox

Webová stránka je určená len pre osoby, ktoré používajú zdravodntícke pomôcky ako profesionáli, vrátane zdravotníckych pracovníkov, osôb konajúcich za poskytovateľov zdravotnej starostlivosti alebo za obchodníkov so zdravotníckymi pomôckami.

Ste osoba, ktorá spĺňa vyššie uvedené kritériá?

Áno Nie