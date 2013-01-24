Efficiency is built into Philips CT 5000 Ingenuity from start to finish and now new enhancements do even more to help you take control of the day with proven consistency and performance for excellent patient care.
With Philips IMR you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.* IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
iPatient
Scan to scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Ingenuity Family upgradeability
A family of confidence
The Philips Ingenuity family brings you the benefits of high-resolution, low-dose scanning with increased integration and collaboration, patient care, and economic value in an upgradable product family that’s designed to grow as you grow.
IntelliSpace Portal
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
