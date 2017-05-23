Home
Efficia CM Series Affordable, feature-rich monitors

Efficia CM Series

Affordable, feature-rich monitors

When both budget and quality matter, the choice is Efficia CM Series patient monitors. In tune with your needs, we offer a value range of patient monitors backed by our time-tested measurement algorithms.

Specifications

Electrical
Electrical
Internal power supply
  • 100 VAC to 240 VAC; 50/60 Hz
Mounting options
Mounting options
Roll stand
  • Optional
Wall mount, 10-inch
  • Optional
Bedrail hook
  • Optional
Electrical specifications
Electrical specifications
Power consumption
  • <lt/> 75 Watts
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Size (Width × Height × Depth)
  • 27 cm × 22 cm × 17 cm (10.6 in × 6.6 in × 6.7 in)
Weight (with no battery)
  • <lt/> 3.3 kg (7.0 lb)
Display
  • 25.6 cm (10.1 in) LCD, with 5-wire resistive touch screen; 1280 active pixels/line, 800 active lines/frame
  • Philips Efficia CM patient monitors offer our customers a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips SpO₂ or Masimo® or Masimo SET® SpO₂. Masimo products may not be available in all countries. Check with your local sales organization for details.
  • The Efficia CM series is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
  • The Efficia CM Series is not available for sale in North America.

