Philips

Ultrasound
Advanced quantification and robust reproducibility for your ultrasound exams

 

 

What is Anatomical Intelligence?

 

Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive system intelligence using 3D anatomical models to create easier and more reproducible results. Anatomical Intelligence tools like HeartModel use advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

 

5 reasons to try Anatomical Intelligence

 

More users can have more diagnostic confidence due to increased reproducibility with less steps in less time than traditional methods.

Conventional ultrasound

Anatomical Intelligence

Anatomical Intelligence tools turn images into answers

Where to find Anatomical Intelligence technology

 

Anatomical Intelligence is used in Philips imaging solutions such as EPIQ, Affiniti, and EchoNavigator. It is providing clinicians with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use processing tools, and helping them quickly and more confidently identify anatomy and anomalies, assess disease states, determine treatment, and guide interventions.

EPIQ 7 ultrasound machine

EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiology practices.

 

Affiniti 70 ultrasound machine

The Affiniti 70 ultrasound system offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick, confident diagnosis.

 

EchoNavigator Fusing live X-ray and live echo

Greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.

 

