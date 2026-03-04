Oxygen solutions to help promote patient independence
Experience oxygen therapy designed for freedom and comfort. Our range of concentrators are designed to provide reliable care and a positive experience for patients requiring supplemental oxygen.
Remediation of devices: June 2021 recall
In June 2021, following the discovery of a potential health risk related to a part in some of our CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices, Philips issued a voluntary Field Safety Notice (outside US) / voluntary recall notification (US only).