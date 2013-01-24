Dynamic support for enhanced patient management

Technology burdens that keep clinicians from focusing on patient care. Inefficient workflows due to disparate systems. CNOs have plenty of challenges that come with effectively adopting monitoring technology and staying up to date on best practices. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed dozens of health professionals. We learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that enables monitoring technology to more easily deliver the benefits it promises.

This insight set the foundation for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS), a pay-per-use model that allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals.