PureWave Imaging

The Philips eL18-4 transducer incorporates both our highest frequency and ultra-broadband acoustic specification in a PureWave array design. This innovative transducer features a multi-row array configuration for full electronic focusing of the elevation plane. Elevation focusing works in conjunction with azimuthal focusing to provide thin-slice imaging for exceptional detail resolution and tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field. This supports a diverse range of clinical applications while delivering extraordinary imaging and depth-of-field performance.

Full solution elastography

The eL18-4 transducer is designed to support a complete elastography solution. Highly sensitive strain imaging can be used to rapidly assess relative tissue stiffness values across a variety of applications and shear wave elastography utilizes a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing an absolute measure of tissue stiffness. The ability to combine both methods of elastography and deliver excellent imaging performance is an extraordinary clinical accomplishment that helps advance clinical practice.

MicroFlow Imaging

The eL18-4 supports Philips MicroFlow Imaging, a new proprietary method for blood flow detection providing an innovative approach to assess vascular beds. MicroFlow Imaging overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and image quality and applies advanced artifact reduction techniques. 2D image subtraction, blending and side/side display options offer excellent visualization versatility across multiple clinical applications.

Precision Biopsy

Biopsy procedures, for many practices, are a routine part of an ultrasound examination. Using precision-guided biopsy techniques provides confidence in obtaining tissue targets to reduce multiple needle passes. The eL18-4 is compatible with the CIVCO Verza Guidance System, providing an advanced biopsy guidance system with virtually no dead zone. In addition, needle visualization software optimizes display of needle reflections for enhanced confidence during procedures.