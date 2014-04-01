In order to create optimal healing environments and streamlined workflows while mastering technology, addressing staff satisfaction and driving value-based care, you need to improve both patient outcomes and the patient experience.
Philips offers on-site clinical education and support to create family-centered care environments that are efficient and calm. We help you reduce nuisance alarms in critical care units, catch warning signs of patient deterioration in general care areas, improve family-centered care in the NICU and reduce cases and severity of delirium in critically ill patients.
There is so much information available, but we really needed the help of the consultants at Philips who knew how to analyze the data and could help us see how to use the technology to improve our care environment.”
Dr. J.W. Wirds, anesthesiologist, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands
86%
reduction in cardiac arrest1
39%
decrease in non-actionable alarms
from baseline of 237 alarms per bed per day2
Range of services customized to care areas throughout your hospital
Environmental and workflow assessments
Delivered by Clinical Specialists and Application Consultants with Philips patient monitoring expertise
Face-to-face on-site support
Flexible training and education for existing staff and new hires
Tiered engagement models that can be customized to fit your needs
Benefit:
Empowered staff can use patient monitoring technology effectively and confidently, so you can realize the benefits soon after implementation.
Benefit:
Equipment and workflow configured to fit your needs supports staff to make informed decisions to enable them to focus more on patients.
Benefit:
Effective use of technology, consistent protocols and improved workflow can increase quality of care and boost both staff and patient satisfaction.
Philips Clinical Professional Services and Education aim to help resolve workflow inefficiencies that lead to patient complications, unwanted clinical variation and cost.
We aim to bring value through:
