Hospitals and their departments are constantly challenged to stay up and running efficiently, effectively and without breaks in care delivery. Upgrading equipment and replacing parts. Training staff on a regular basis. Staying current on the latest medical equipment technology advancements. Investing in each usually requires extensive planning and an administrative effort to allocate funds, complete paperwork and get approvals—slowing your ability to get what you need when you need it.

Our lifecycle fund provides you true flexibility, convenience and empowerment when accessing the latest Philips solutions.

Planning your investments across the lifecycle of a product is key in boosting resources and financial risks.