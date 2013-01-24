Domovská stránka
PC Gaming
Philips
PC gaming

Gear up for a clear advantage

    Our favorite PC Gaming Monitor

    144Hz, 1ms MPRT Gaming Monitor

    242E1GAJ/00

    Gear up

    The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
    Gaming Headset

    Slúchadlá na PC hry

    TAGH401BL

    Zlepšený pohlcujúci herný zážitok

     

    Vďaka profesionálnej technológii priestorového zvuku Dirac 3D, mimoriadne ľahkému dizajnu, nastaviteľnému hlavovému oblúku, slúchadlovým vankúšikom z príjemne chladiacej a pamäťovej peny PU a 40 mm dokonale vyváženým reproduktorom, prináša používateľom ešte intenzívnejší herný zážitok.
    Philips PC gaming features

    SmartImageTM
                                              Game
    The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options from FPS and Racing mode to RTS and Gamer 1 and 2 for customized settings.
    Ultra Wide-Color
    Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues.
    Built-in speakers
    A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
    Immersive visuals

    •VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.

    •16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.

    •SmartContrast for rich black details.

    The gaming advantage is yours

    •144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.

    •1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.

    •SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.

    •Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.

    Features designed for you

    •Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    •LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

