Prehľadávať výrazy
Gear up
The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
TAGH401BL
Zlepšený pohlcujúci herný zážitok
Vďaka profesionálnej technológii priestorového zvuku Dirac 3D, mimoriadne ľahkému dizajnu, nastaviteľnému hlavovému oblúku, slúchadlovým vankúšikom z príjemne chladiacej a pamäťovej peny PU a 40 mm dokonale vyváženým reproduktorom, prináša používateľom ešte intenzívnejší herný zážitok.
•VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.
•16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.
•SmartContrast for rich black details.
•144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.
•1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.
•SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.
•Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.
•Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
•LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity
242E1GAJ/00