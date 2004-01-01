Rad komfortných masiek, zariadení a príslušenstva na spánkovú terapiu od spoločnosti Philips Respironics vám pomôže úspešne zvládnuť spánkové apnoe a zaistiť si šťastnejší a zdravší život.
Ponúkame rôzne možnosti masiek na splnenie vašich individuálnych potrieb. Prezrite si novátorské masky vrátane masiek Nuance, Amara a Wisp.
Prezrite si dostupné alternatívy, ktoré zvyšujú komfort a pohodlie používateľa spolu so spánkovým terapeutickým systémom System One.
Získajte všetko príslušenstvo potrebné na doplnenie riešení spánkovej terapie od spoločnosti Philips Respironics.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand