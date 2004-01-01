Domovská stránka
Spánkové apnoe
Začnite žiť spokojnejší a zdravší život.

Nedávno vám diagnostikovali spánkové apnoe? Oboznámte sa so zdrojmi, ktoré vám pomôžu zvyknúť si na liečbu, a nestrácajte motiváciu.

Zariadenie na terapiu spánkového apnoe

 

Rad komfortných masiek, zariadení a príslušenstva na spánkovú terapiu od spoločnosti Philips Respironics vám pomôže úspešne zvládnuť spánkové apnoe a zaistiť si šťastnejší a zdravší život.

Masky

Ponúkame rôzne možnosti masiek na splnenie vašich individuálnych potrieb. Prezrite si novátorské masky vrátane masiek Nuance, Amara a Wisp.

Zobraziť masky
Prístroje

Prezrite si dostupné alternatívy, ktoré zvyšujú komfort a pohodlie používateľa spolu so spánkovým terapeutickým systémom System One.

Zobraziť pomôcky
Príslušenstvo

Získajte všetko príslušenstvo potrebné na doplnenie riešení spánkovej terapie od spoločnosti Philips Respironics.

Zobraziť príslušenstvo
Najčastejšie otázky o spánkovom apnoe

Získajte odpovede na bežné otázky o terapii
Starostlivosť o zariadenie

Vďaka správnej údržbe predĺžite životnosť svojho zariadenia
Výmena zariadenia

Zistite, kedy je potrebné vymeniť vaše zariadenie

